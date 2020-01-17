View all in Latest
Brits lodge where Enoch Mpianzi drowned closed to public

Mpianzi drowned at the lodge during an orientation program earlier this week with his body being recovered earlier on Friday.

Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
3 minutes ago

BRITS – The gates to the Nyati River and Bush Lodge where Parktown Boys grade 8 pupil, Enoch Mpianzi, drowned have been closed to the public.

A brown brick wall and rusted gates are stopping all from entering the lodge.

The 13-year-old drowned during an orientation programme which involved a rafting activity.

The gravel road leading to the campsite is near a fast-flowing river is also off limits to the public.

No police or school officials can be seen near the camp

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a full investigation will be carried out into the drowning.

VIDEO: Body of missing Parktown Boys' High pupil found

Timeline

