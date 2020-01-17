Beaufort West mayor welcomes WCED's reinstatement of scholar transport
The service was halted when the department found that some learners lived within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.
BEAUFORT WEST - Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable has welcomed the reinstated scholar transport.
The Western Cape Education Department has temporarily reinstated transport following pleas from locals.
The service was halted when the department found that some learners live within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.
Constable said that not enough consideration was given.
"The children have to walk between 8km to 12km to school. They said that they revisited the tender and the specifications but they hadn't considered the new places that were built in Beaufort West."
More in Local
-
CT Muslim pilgrims left stranded after tour operator disappears with funds
-
Retreat group galvanises community to give back to needy learners
-
Low risk of load shedding this weekend, says Eskom
-
Lesufi: Enoch Mpianzi's death will be investigated
-
Gupta-linked Thabo Lekalakala fired from NW Health HOD post
-
Beaufort West doing all it can to prevent taps running dry - mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.