Beaufort West mayor welcomes WCED's reinstatement of scholar transport

The service was halted when the department found that some learners lived within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.

Learners walk to their school transportation in Beaufort West resumes on 17 January 2020. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN
3 minutes ago

BEAUFORT WEST - Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable has welcomed the reinstated scholar transport.

The Western Cape Education Department has temporarily reinstated transport following pleas from locals.

The service was halted when the department found that some learners live within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.

Constable said that not enough consideration was given.

"The children have to walk between 8km to 12km to school. They said that they revisited the tender and the specifications but they hadn't considered the new places that were built in Beaufort West."

