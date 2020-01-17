ANC in Tshwane warns it will ‘act decisively’ against Speaker Mathebe

Members of the ANC and the EFF opposed Katlego Mathebe’s decision to determine the sequence of items on the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it would act decisively against Speaker Katlego Mathebe after she refused to table a motion of no confidence in herself and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

They then staged a walkout on Thursday.

Members of the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed Mathebe’s decision to determine the sequence of items on the agenda.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said Mathebe should not preside over the council and should be recused.

He said the council had legislative authority to remove her.

“In terms of the Constitution, the council has the legislative authority. Therefore, the speaker cannot impose her traditions on the council when it’s in full session. She must allow the council to decide, as well as for deciding the agenda on the issue.”