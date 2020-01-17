ANC in Tshwane warns it will ‘act decisively’ against Speaker Mathebe
Members of the ANC and the EFF opposed Katlego Mathebe’s decision to determine the sequence of items on the agenda.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it would act decisively against Speaker Katlego Mathebe after she refused to table a motion of no confidence in herself and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
They then staged a walkout on Thursday.
Members of the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed Mathebe’s decision to determine the sequence of items on the agenda.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said Mathebe should not preside over the council and should be recused.
He said the council had legislative authority to remove her.
“In terms of the Constitution, the council has the legislative authority. Therefore, the speaker cannot impose her traditions on the council when it’s in full session. She must allow the council to decide, as well as for deciding the agenda on the issue.”
More in Politics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It's time to separate truth from lies
-
Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Cheap politicking has expensive consequences
-
WC ANC says on track for renewal & unity
-
DA: Makgoba’s appointment as Eskom interim board chair questionable
-
ANC warns Mboweni to toe party line on Sarb nationalisation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.