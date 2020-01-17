Alex residents don’t feel safe in wake of deadly shooting

Residents have raised concerns around their safety after Samantha Radebe was killed when she was caught in a shootout between cops and suspected hijackers.

JOHANNESBURG – The safety of Alexandra residents has come into sharp focus after a 29-year-old woman was killed during a shootout between police and suspected hijackers.

Community members were left shocked after the brazen exchange of fire which took place in broad daylight earlier this week.

Samantha Radebe was killed and another passerby was wounded.

Community members were visibly shaken and had been left with more questions than answers.

The busy Alexandra Mall is just a stone's throw away from where Radebe’s body lay after she was caught in the crossfire.

Shoppers have raised concerns around safety in the township, even in the presence of police.

They said that Radebe, who died exactly a month after her wedding, was one of many who has been robbed of their future due to rampant crime in the community.

It’s understood the passerby wounded during the shootout has since been discharged from hospital.