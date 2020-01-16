WP Athletics member Allen Barnes found in Gauteng, to appear in CT court
Allen Barnes appeared in court on a charge of fraud in a Gauteng court. He'll be brought back to the Mother City where he will make a second court appearance on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A Western Province Athletics member who was reported missing earlier this month has been tracked down in Gauteng.
Allen Barnes was reported missing on 4 January. He was last seen leaving his Edgemead home to attend an athletics gathering in Strandfontein.
But the 53-year-old never arrived at the event.
The search for Barnes was widened to Gauteng after his vehicle was found at Cape Town International Airport.
Police said Barnes, who's the association’s financial officer, was traced to Gauteng last Friday and arrested.
There, he appeared in court on a charge of fraud. He'll be brought back to the Mother City where he will make a second court appearance on Monday.
The Western Province Athletics revealed its investigating irregularities, which were discovered after Barnes’s disappearance.
