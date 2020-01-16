Woman (31) fatally shot in Alex shootout between police, suspects
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old woman has been shot and killed in the crossfire between police and suspects in Alexandra.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.
Police said they received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle near London Road.
When they approached the vehicle, suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued killing the woman and wounding another bystander.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the bystander. We want to find out whether the firearm that killed the deceased was from the police. Our investigation is continuing and we have not identified who the suspect is but we are carrying on with the investigation.”
More in Local
-
'I don’t think I'll allow my son to go on a camp again', Parktown Boys' High mom
-
CT residents warned to avoid fires as gale force winds rip through city
-
Alex residents don’t feel safe in wake of deadly shooting
-
NW lodge management: Mpianzi was not wearing life jacket
-
Lesufi baffled by timeline of Enoch Mpianzi's death
-
DA rejects plans by cash-strapped SAA to sell off some aircraft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.