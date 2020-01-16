Woman (31) fatally shot in Alex shootout between police, suspects

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old woman has been shot and killed in the crossfire between police and suspects in Alexandra.

Police said they received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle near London Road.

When they approached the vehicle, suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued killing the woman and wounding another bystander.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the bystander. We want to find out whether the firearm that killed the deceased was from the police. Our investigation is continuing and we have not identified who the suspect is but we are carrying on with the investigation.”