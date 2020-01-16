Will the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate?
Economists say there were several factors that were in favour of a drop in the repo rate.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite favourable inflation figures, some economists on Wednesday said it was unlikely the Reserve Bank would decrease the repo rate.
The bank has been reluctant to drop the rate in recent months.
Economists say there were several factors that were in favour of a drop in the repo rate.
These include inflation at the lower end of the 3% to 6% target range and a less volatile rand.
However, Standard Bank economist Goolam Ballim said there was one factor that appeared to be stopping a reduction in the rate.
“South Africa could experience a credit rating downgrade by Moody’s, which could trigger capital outflow.”
A recent Reuters poll of economists saw agreement that a ratings downgrade by Moody's would see a different overall picture.
Moody's is the only major ratings agency to have South Africa in investment grade.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.