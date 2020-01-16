WCED looking into school transportation concerns in Beaufort West
The community took to the streets on Thursday after learner transport contracts had been cancelled.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it was prioritising Beaufort West residents' concerns regarding school transportation.
The community took to the streets on Thursday after learner transport contracts had been cancelled.
The department said it was found that all the learners that had applied resided within 5 kilometers of their nearest schools.
Therefore, they did not qualify to be transported to school.
Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "Today we have been made aware of allegations that there are learners who have been travelling more than five kilometres to their school. We have been informed that there has been an extension to a certain community which may fall just outside the five kilometres. We are currently obtaining information as to how many learners live in this new area and whether they will now qualify for this scheme."
The WCED said it had been in contact with local authorities and the provincial traffic department to determine how it could improve road safety along this route.
She said that while there were pedestrian crossings, there had been concerns raised about the speed at which vehicles passed certain points.
More in Local
-
Parents claim learners turned away at Klapmuts school over language
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams calls urgent meeting with Telkom over planned retrenchments
-
Woman (29) fatally shot in Alex shootout between police, suspects
-
Kganyago attributes repo rate cut to lower inflation figure
-
Slain Michaela Williams (12) to be remembered at memorial service
-
Consumers will suffer whether or not Eskom gets tariff hike - expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.