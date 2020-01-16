WCED looking into school transportation concerns in Beaufort West

The community took to the streets on Thursday after learner transport contracts had been cancelled.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it was prioritising Beaufort West residents' concerns regarding school transportation.

The department said it was found that all the learners that had applied resided within 5 kilometers of their nearest schools.

Therefore, they did not qualify to be transported to school.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "Today we have been made aware of allegations that there are learners who have been travelling more than five kilometres to their school. We have been informed that there has been an extension to a certain community which may fall just outside the five kilometres. We are currently obtaining information as to how many learners live in this new area and whether they will now qualify for this scheme."

The WCED said it had been in contact with local authorities and the provincial traffic department to determine how it could improve road safety along this route.

She said that while there were pedestrian crossings, there had been concerns raised about the speed at which vehicles passed certain points.