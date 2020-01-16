WC Education Dept working to place learners

She says pupil enrolment in the province has been growing at an average of 18,000 learners per year which is making provisioning difficult.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is working to accommodate unplaced learners in schools.

On Wednesday, more than a million learners started or returned to school in the province.

However, there are pupils who have still not been placed.

The department said district offices were assisting parents to find alternative options.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shafer said there were additional staff at education offices and walk-in centres have been created.

She said pupil enrolment in the province has been growing at an average of 18,000 learners per year, which was making provisioning difficult.

Some schools are also receiving additional mobile classrooms.

Two new schools have opened this year - Delft High School and Disa Road Primary School.

Learners from Crestway High School and Phillipi High School will also be moving into two new school buildings.