WC ANC says on track for renewal & unity

The party’s interim provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said that their back-to-basics approach was bearing fruit.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape said that it was on track to achieve renewal and unity.

The party’s interim provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said that their back-to-basics approach was bearing fruit.

The ANC has been negatively affected by factional fights for the past five years.

Kalako said that they had gone to every branch in the province.

He said they had listened to members, not gatekeepers.

"Now they've begun to function in all the regions. And we're also now beginning to firm up our machinery for the local government elections, that is why we have been doing better in the by-elections."

Kalako said that they were on track to hold a provincial congress to elect new leadership.

The party has been without a permanent provincial leader since the departure of Marius Fransman in 2016.

But Kalako said that they first had to get plans in place for next year’s municipal elections.