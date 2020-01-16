WC ANC says on track for renewal & unity
The party’s interim provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said that their back-to-basics approach was bearing fruit.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape said that it was on track to achieve renewal and unity.
The party’s interim provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said that their back-to-basics approach was bearing fruit.
The ANC has been negatively affected by factional fights for the past five years.
Kalako said that they had gone to every branch in the province.
He said they had listened to members, not gatekeepers.
"Now they've begun to function in all the regions. And we're also now beginning to firm up our machinery for the local government elections, that is why we have been doing better in the by-elections."
Kalako said that they were on track to hold a provincial congress to elect new leadership.
The party has been without a permanent provincial leader since the departure of Marius Fransman in 2016.
But Kalako said that they first had to get plans in place for next year’s municipal elections.
More in Politics
-
Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Cheap politicking has expensive consequences
-
DA: Makgoba’s appointment as Eskom interim board chair questionable
-
ANC warns Mboweni to toe party line on Sarb nationalisation
-
Zondo to meet Zuma’s medical team over his ill health
-
Jacob Zuma tried to help his nephew's 'friends' get govt work - Brent Simons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.