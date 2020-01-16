Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors
Opposition parties wanted a motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe to be heard first, however their request was denied.
JOHANNESBURG - Thursday's Tshwane special council meeting has been suspended following a physical altercation between councillors.
Opposition parties wanted a motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe to be heard first, however, their request was denied.
They accused the Speaker of protecting the Democratic Alliance (DA) from being ousted and wanted her to recuse herself.
The African National Congress (ANC)'s Kgosi Maepa said that the Co-operative Governance Department needed to intervene.
"They came here prepared to cause chaos and violence in council. You have seen throughout the meeting that the ANC councillors have been disciplined, they have been listening... no ANC councillor has jumped on the stage or done anything untoward. The only thing we've seen is that bouncers have been brought by the DA and the Speaker to come and cause violence and mayhem in this council."
Update - Tshwane Council:— Kgoši Maepa (@kgosi_maepa) January 16, 2020
The DA Speaker's office and its HOD have just deployed "80 Bouncers" into our Council meeting, to cause mayhem and disrupt Council. The DA is becoming increasingly desperate to hold on to power at all costs. We have called a 1hr caucus.@MYANC
