Train carriage burnt in Cape Town

Firefighters responded to retreat station on Wednesday night where a train carriage was burning.

CAPE TOWN - A train has been damaged in a fire in Cape Town.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

Fire and rescue services' Jermaine Carelse said: “The fire was extinguished. No one was on board the train and it was handed to the police.”

Attacks on trains have escalated in recent years and arsonists are usually to blame.