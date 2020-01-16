Cash-strapped SAA to sell off 9 Airbus planes
SAA, which was placed in a form of bankruptcy protection late last year, is selling the Airbus A340-300s and A340-600s as well as 15 spare engines, the document said.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has put up for sale nine of its Airbus aircraft, according to a tender document seeking proposals from interested buyers that was seen by Reuters on Thursday.
SAA, which was placed in a form of bankruptcy protection late last year, is selling the Airbus A340-300s and A340-600s as well as 15 spare engines, the document said.
Meanwhile, one of the unions at SAA has cautioned that the airline could suspend flights and delay salary payments if government failed to provide more money.
The National Transport Union's Mashudu Raphetha said this would have dire implications.
“Ten thousand families are going to starve, and we are appealing to government to address these issues before they happen. But we are confident it won’t reach that boiling point.”
Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told business leaders at a pre-World Economic Forum breakfast that Treasury was trying to find additional financing for the embattled airline.
Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.
More in Business
-
DA: Makgoba’s appointment as Eskom interim board chair questionable
-
Mboweni adamant Treasury gave SAA financial support
-
Will the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate?
-
CWU wants clarity from Telkom on retrenchment plans
-
Makgoba 'honoured' to take over as Eskom interim chair
-
Mboweni: Govt still trying to find funding for SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.