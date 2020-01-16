Cash-strapped SAA to sell off 9 Airbus planes

SAA, which was placed in a form of bankruptcy protection late last year, is selling the Airbus A340-300s and A340-600s as well as 15 spare engines, the document said.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has put up for sale nine of its Airbus aircraft, according to a tender document seeking proposals from interested buyers that was seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, one of the unions at SAA has cautioned that the airline could suspend flights and delay salary payments if government failed to provide more money.

The National Transport Union's Mashudu Raphetha said this would have dire implications.

“Ten thousand families are going to starve, and we are appealing to government to address these issues before they happen. But we are confident it won’t reach that boiling point.”

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told business leaders at a pre-World Economic Forum breakfast that Treasury was trying to find additional financing for the embattled airline.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.