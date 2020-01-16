View all in Latest
Slain Michaela Williams (12) to be remembered at memorial service

Michaela Williams was found raped and murdered in Schaapkraal in Philippi last week.

Family and community members gathered at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 13 January 2019, where Michaela Williams' murder accused appeared in court. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old murder victim will be remembered in Pelican Park on Thursday evening.

Michaela Williams was found raped and murdered in Schaapkraal in Philippi last week.

A 48-year-old convicted child rapist, also from New Horizons in Pelican Park and known to the family, took police to the site and has been charged with the attack.

Scores of relatives, friends and community members will gather at the murdered girl's family home in Pelican Park this evening.

They will pay tribute to the slain 12-year-old who has been described as lovable, with a bubbly personality.

Earlier this week, some community members packed the court for the accused's first appearance.

Michaela Williams's mother suffered what seemed to be a panic attack, while many, like the child's aunt, expressed their anger.

"My sister's child will be buried but that won't help our grief. He'll still be alive."

It's emerged the accused had spent 13 years behind bars for the rape and attempted murder of an 8-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain in 2005.

He was handed a 20-year sentence and was released on parole in 2018.

Timeline

