Scam alert: SABC says not running any internship programmes at the moment

The public broadcaster said it currently had no internship programme running and had not advertised an application process to this regard.

one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been hit by a job scam scandal on Thursday after misleading information regarding an internship programme for this year was released by an unknown website.

The public broadcaster said it currently had no internship programme running and had not advertised an application process to this regard.

The SABC said it would inform the public should when its programme resumes.

