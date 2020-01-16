View all in Latest
Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier to continue with beauty with a purpose campaign

She assumes the mantle from Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe last month.

15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sasha-Lee Olivier is now the new Miss South Africa 2019.

Olivier said she was thrilled to wear the Miss South Africa crown.

She intends to continue to devote her time to the beauty with a purpose campaign that she took to the Miss World pageant in December.

