Ramaphosa says priority is to improve numeracy, literacy skills

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the annual basic education sector lekgotla currently underway in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government's immediate task was to improve numeracy and literacy skills, particularly in the foundation schooling phase.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the annual basic education sector lekgotla under way in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Experts and key players in education have gathered to address key challenges facing the sector.

The president said the sector must focus on improving reading outcomes, especially in the early grades.

“Reading for meaning has become an apex priority. Research has shown that for us to thrive in today’s fast-changing world, our learners require a new base of skills.”