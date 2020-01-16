Public Enterprises Dept vows Eskom will have experienced board
The department said it appointed Professor Malegapuru Makgoba in line with government's commitment to good governance and stability at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department said Eskom would soon have a skilled and experienced board as government worked to fix the troubled power utility.
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has on Wednesday been appointed as interim board chair taking over from Jabu Mabuza who resigned last week.
The department said it appointed Makgoba in line with government's commitment to good governance and stability at Eskom.
Makgoba joined Eskom’s board as a non-executive director in 2018.
His appointment comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government plans to introduce a reconfigured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of skills and knowledge.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said: “The government is busy with the process of appointing the reconfigured Eskom board.”
There are growing calls from unions and some opposition parties to fire Eskom's current board.
Minister Gordhan has also come under fire due to the crisis at Eskom but the African National Congress stalwarts and veterans have rallied behind him - describing calls to sack him as disingenuous.
Meanwhile, Eskom said it was not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday.
The utility said it had been using its emergency reserves cautiously to make sure they last the rest of the week.
More in Business
-
Telkom could cut 3,000 jobs - letter to unions
-
US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal
-
Malegapuru Makgoba appointed as interim Eskom board chair
-
Numsa, NUM call for Eskom board to be removed immediately
-
ANC warns Mboweni to toe party line on Sarb nationalisation
-
Higher oil prices, weaker rand behind predicted fuel price increase - AA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.