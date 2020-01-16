Public Enterprises Dept vows Eskom will have experienced board

The department said it appointed Professor Malegapuru Makgoba in line with government's commitment to good governance and stability at Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department said Eskom would soon have a skilled and experienced board as government worked to fix the troubled power utility.

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has on Wednesday been appointed as interim board chair taking over from Jabu Mabuza who resigned last week.

Makgoba joined Eskom’s board as a non-executive director in 2018.

His appointment comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government plans to introduce a reconfigured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of skills and knowledge.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said: “The government is busy with the process of appointing the reconfigured Eskom board.”

There are growing calls from unions and some opposition parties to fire Eskom's current board.

Minister Gordhan has also come under fire due to the crisis at Eskom but the African National Congress stalwarts and veterans have rallied behind him - describing calls to sack him as disingenuous.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday.

The utility said it had been using its emergency reserves cautiously to make sure they last the rest of the week.