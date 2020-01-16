Parents claim learners turned away at Klapmuts school over language

Parents were upset because when they arrived at the school on the first day on Wednesday, they were told that English was not the medium of instruction and their children were not accepted.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is trying to sort out a dispute at Klapmuts Primary School, where parents are complaining that their children had been turned away because they don't speak Afrikaans.

Parents were upset because when they arrived at the school on the first day on Wednesday, they were told that English was not the medium of instruction and their children were not accepted.

African National Congress (ANC) Boland regional secretary Sabelo Mahlathi was at the school when the learners were turned away.

He claimed that parents applied but never received a response.

Mahlathi said that while Klapmuts has traditionally been an Afrikaans-speaking area, the composition of the community has changed because of social housing and other factors.

"In this day and age you still have learners going to a school where year after year they are promised that they will be accommodated and yes they are being forced to choose Afrikaans as a medium of instruction."

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond: "The parents have either enrolled late or are refusing to use our offer of transport and learner placement at another school. The WCED is collating the names of all the learners who are not involved and will liaise with the parents to find a solution."