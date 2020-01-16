View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Parents claim learners turned away at Klapmuts school over language

Parents were upset because when they arrived at the school on the first day on Wednesday, they were told that English was not the medium of instruction and their children were not accepted.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is trying to sort out a dispute at Klapmuts Primary School, where parents are complaining that their children had been turned away because they don't speak Afrikaans.

Parents were upset because when they arrived at the school on the first day on Wednesday, they were told that English was not the medium of instruction and their children were not accepted.

African National Congress (ANC) Boland regional secretary Sabelo Mahlathi was at the school when the learners were turned away.

He claimed that parents applied but never received a response.

Mahlathi said that while Klapmuts has traditionally been an Afrikaans-speaking area, the composition of the community has changed because of social housing and other factors.

"In this day and age you still have learners going to a school where year after year they are promised that they will be accommodated and yes they are being forced to choose Afrikaans as a medium of instruction."

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond: "The parents have either enrolled late or are refusing to use our offer of transport and learner placement at another school. The WCED is collating the names of all the learners who are not involved and will liaise with the parents to find a solution."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA