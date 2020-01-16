Nzimande: No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

NSFAS received a record of over 500,000 first time applications for the 2020 academic year, a 23% increase from last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Thursday said that all students that had qualified for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding would not have to pay registration fees at universities and TVET colleges.

NSFAS received a record of over 500,000 first time applications for the 2020 academic year, a 23% increase from last year.

While applications for university students had closed, those wishing to study at TVET colleges could still apply.

Nzimande said there had been a major improvement in NSFAS administration this year where communication regarding funding decisions was communicated prior to the start of the academic year.

He said this would allow students to enrol at post-school institutions without having to pay registration upfront.

“It’s also a great improvement in the system because before, you would have a number of NSFAS qualifying students being asked to pay registration fees. That, we’ve eliminated now. Whoever does that is breaking the law.”