Ndabeni-Abrahams calls urgent meeting with Telkom over planned retrenchments
The telecoms giant made the announcement on Wednesday, citing the declining performance of fixed voice and data services.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has on Thursday called an urgent meeting with Telkom management on the back of its announcement to cut up to 3,000.
It said it would consider voluntary severance and early retirement packages for employees affected by phase one of the job cuts.
The minister's spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini said: “The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies has noted with concern on the planned Telkom retrenchments. The minister has, therefore, urged an urgent meeting with Telkom to be fully briefed on the matter. Further communication in this regard will be made in due course.”
