Kganyago attributes repo rate cut to lower inflation figure

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday said while the bank had lowered the repo rate by 25-basis points, it would continue to monitor the overall situation, especially when it came to ratings agencies.

The bank has reduced the repo rate to 6.25%, dropping the prime lending rate to 9.75%.

The rate remained unchanged in the last quarter with the bank citing stagnant economic growth.

Kganyago has attributed the repo rate cut to the lower inflation figure.

“While the committee would like to see the inflation expectations anchored closer to the midpoint of the inflation target range on a sustained basis, the lower inflation forecast and improved risk profile opens some space to provide further policy accommodation to the economy.”

He said that year-on-year, inflation dropped from 3.7% in October to 3.6% in November.

“The expectations for 2020 declined to 4.8% and 5% for 2021.”

Kganyago said the inflation outlook was stable, which was good for trade.