Kganyago attributes repo rate cut to lower inflation figure
The central bank has reduced the repo rate to 6.25%, dropping the prime lending rate to 9.75%.
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday said while the bank had lowered the repo rate by 25-basis points, it would continue to monitor the overall situation, especially when it came to ratings agencies.
The bank has reduced the repo rate to 6.25%, dropping the prime lending rate to 9.75%.
The rate remained unchanged in the last quarter with the bank citing stagnant economic growth.
Kganyago has attributed the repo rate cut to the lower inflation figure.
“While the committee would like to see the inflation expectations anchored closer to the midpoint of the inflation target range on a sustained basis, the lower inflation forecast and improved risk profile opens some space to provide further policy accommodation to the economy.”
He said that year-on-year, inflation dropped from 3.7% in October to 3.6% in November.
“The expectations for 2020 declined to 4.8% and 5% for 2021.”
Kganyago said the inflation outlook was stable, which was good for trade.
More in Business
-
Consumers will suffer whether or not Eskom gets tariff hike - expert
-
Kganyago announces repo rate cut to 6.25%
-
DA: Makgoba’s appointment as Eskom interim board chair questionable
-
Cash-strapped SAA to sell off 9 Airbus planes
-
Mboweni adamant Treasury gave SAA financial support
-
Will the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.