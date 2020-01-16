Kganyago announces repo rate cut to 6.25%

The decision follows this week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

The MPC decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% per annum. pic.twitter.com/NgAESaShWj — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) January 16, 2020

The decision follows this week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

In July last year, the bank reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% and it was kept unchanged in September and November.

The prime lending rate, the figure charged by banks to customers, has been cut to 9.75%.