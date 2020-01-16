Great Gatsby! Free Rolls-Royce if you buy R92m Houghton mansion

If you're looking to invest in property in 2020, why not get a free car as part of the deal? And not just any car. A Rolls-Royce!

JOHANNESBURG - New year, new house? And perhaps a new car while you're at it?

And not just any car. A Rolls-Royce! Yip, that's the luxury freebie you'll get if you buy the Gatsby Mansion in Houghton.

The catch? The eye-watering price tag of R92 million, which is actually a discount from the original asking price of R110 million.

I mean, all consumers like getting free stuff, but this is on another level.

GALLERY: Inside the Gatsby Mansion

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies spoke to Rory O'Hagan of Chas Everitt who is marketing to the mansion, who said, "People in the luxury end of the market are buying provided they see value, and they sure are in this case".

"You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you… views of Rosebank, Sandton… you can see the Magaliesburg in the far distance. It’s unbelievable! How many houses do you know that have a nightclub in it? … The doors were brought in from a palace in Argentina!"

So what exactly is the monthly bond repayment on such a property?

Calculated over 20 years at 10.0% with no deposit, you're looking at R887,819.