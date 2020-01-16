Mbalula: Urgent change needed at Prasa
The war room was meant to help turnaround the parastatal, which has been beset by corruption and incompetence for years.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was broken.
Not even its much-vaunted 'war room' is working and it's to be wound down.
Prasa has seen many CEOs since 2015 along with board changes.
Key managers have also been accused of flouting supply chain management processes.
Minister Mbalula said urgent change was needed.
“Leadership at Parasa has been affected and many other things; the board was totally dysfunctional.”
Last year, Prasa was placed under administration and shortly after that, Bongisizwe Mpondo was appointment as the administrator.
Mbalula said Mpondo must deal decisively with offenders.
“I’ve given him a job to do, government is behind him and the president is behind him.”
Fifty-two criminal cases have been handed over to the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit.
