Don't sweat it: Hot cup of Rooibos tea will cool you down

CAPE TOWN - When you're feeling hot and bothered you might be tempted to grab a cold drink but a cup of hot Rooibos tea can cool you down.

The South African Rooibos Council said that this was indeed true adding that there was now hard science behind this old wives' tale that dates back hundreds of years.

With the scorching temperatures experienced in various parts of the country, the council said that a series of studies has been conducted by the University of Ottawa.

It was found that a hot drink on a summer day lowered the amount of heat stored by the body, provided that the sweat produced by the hot beverage could evaporate.

Research director for the SA Rooibos Council Joe Swart said that sweating was the body's way of cooling us down.

"When you ingest cold beverages, the body tells itself it is cooling down and you need to heat and it actually makes the core body temperature higher. With hot beverages, the body is saying I'm overheating, I need to cool down and the body actually regulates its temperature by itself."

Swart said that a study was also done on heat storage during physical activity.

He explained: "What they found is that if they consumed beverages over 50 degrees Celsius, that lowered their body temperature. The first thing people do is grab an ice-cold drink and think it's going to ower their body temperature but it doesn't."