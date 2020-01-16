View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Don't sweat it: Hot cup of Rooibos tea will cool you down

The South African Rooibos Council said that studies found that a hot drink on a summer day lowered the amount of heat stored by the body, provided that the sweat produced by the hot beverage could evaporate.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - When you're feeling hot and bothered you might be tempted to grab a cold drink but a cup of hot Rooibos tea can cool you down.

The South African Rooibos Council said that this was indeed true adding that there was now hard science behind this old wives' tale that dates back hundreds of years.

With the scorching temperatures experienced in various parts of the country, the council said that a series of studies has been conducted by the University of Ottawa.

It was found that a hot drink on a summer day lowered the amount of heat stored by the body, provided that the sweat produced by the hot beverage could evaporate.

Research director for the SA Rooibos Council Joe Swart said that sweating was the body's way of cooling us down.

"When you ingest cold beverages, the body tells itself it is cooling down and you need to heat and it actually makes the core body temperature higher. With hot beverages, the body is saying I'm overheating, I need to cool down and the body actually regulates its temperature by itself."

Swart said that a study was also done on heat storage during physical activity.

He explained: "What they found is that if they consumed beverages over 50 degrees Celsius, that lowered their body temperature. The first thing people do is grab an ice-cold drink and think it's going to ower their body temperature but it doesn't."

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA