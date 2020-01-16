Makhura urges Sebokeng residents to help find those behind school fire
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appealed to the community of Sebokeng to work with authorities to track down the criminals who set fire to the Khutlo Tharo Secondary School.
The school admin block was gutted by flames on Wednesday morning just hours before learners were due to arrive for the first day back in the classroom.
The premier said criminals who continued to target schools must be arrested.
“We have to catch these guys who are attacking education and all we can say is it’s a criminal element and these criminals must be found.”
Makhura said government remained determined to building schools and improving education in the province, especially in township areas.
“If the criminals think what they did here will deter us from pursuing this dream of building proper schools and having proper education, they will not succeed.”
Police are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but arson is suspected.
