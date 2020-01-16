DA: Makgoba’s appointment as Eskom interim board chair questionable
The party's Public Enterprises spokesperson, Ghaleb Cachalia, has described the appointment as regrettable and not what the struggling power utility needed to turn it around.
CAPE TOWN - While Professor Malegapuru Makgoba contemplates his plans at Eskom after he was announced as the interim board chairperson, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the appointment was questionable.
Makgoba, was who was appointed after the resignation of Jabu Mabuza from the board, told Eyewitness News that he was looking forward to taking on the huge responsibility.
Mabuza stepped down last week after the board promised President Cyril Ramaphosa that there would be no load shedding until 13 January.
Cachalia said his party believed that there were several professionals inside and outside the country who were better suited to head Eskom.
“Those people - I am not going to publicly punt, particularly because people will say I’m particularly punting those individuals - but when we sit, as I have suggested to the minister and to Eskom, around the table of responsible stakeholders to fix this debacle, we will come up with those names, we will put them forward and we will interrogate them jointly as best as we can do.”
