CWU wants clarity from Telkom on retrenchment plans

The company has proposed a meeting with unions at the CCMA next week where more details are expected to emerge.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it was writing to Telkom on Thursday morning asking for more information on its plans to cut around 3,000 job cuts.

Unions were informed on Wednesday that the telecom provider is considering voluntary severance and early retirement packages for those affected by what it's calling "phase one".

The open-serve and consumer divisions are expected to be in the firing line, however, the CWU said they needed more specific details including the names of employees who could be retrenched.

The CWU's general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said: “We want them to expand on their rationale because they just gave us obvious reasons.”

**CCMA GUIDANCE **

Telkom said it would be guided by the CCMA on its next step when it meets with unions in a week to discuss planned retrenchments.

The company has partially blamed the sluggish economy for its financial troubles.

Telkom's Mooketsi Mocumi said they remained open to receiving input from unions on how to mitigate the problems.

“We would be happy to hear what they say to see how we make a beneficial move together.”

But Tshabalala said they had been raising issues with the company for two years now with no success.

“This is something we’ve warned them about, they’ve never come up with something that says we are turning the company around.”