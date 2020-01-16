CRL Commission to discuss Khabonina Qubeka's placenta lawsuit against hospital
Qubeka claims her placenta was burned despite her signing a legal agreement with the private hospital to preserve the tissue after the birth of her daughter in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Cultural and linguistic organisation (CRL) will meet on Thursday to discuss a complaint filed by actress and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka against Life Bedford Gardens Hospital after her placenta was destroyed, against her wishes.
She said she wanted to keep it for cultural reasons and claimed she lost R40 million because of the hospital.
The actress said the negligence of the hospital jeopardised a health and wellness show she was working on, centred around the health benefits of preserving placenta.
She said she had already spent R20 million on production but wanted to double this amount from the hospital claiming it robbed her child of an important aspect of her life.
“Shooting all of that content cost me money because I’m planning on continuing this whole experience culturally, when you feel sick you use the placenta traditionally, she’s never going to experience it.”
The CRL commission's Mpiyakhe Mkholo said they were prioritising the matter.
It remains to be seen how the Life Healthcare Hospital will deal with the case.
