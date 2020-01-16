Cele: No statement taken from CT law enforcement officer over cop shooting

It's been confirmed that City of Cape Town law enforcement officers were on the scene and shots were fired but Police Minister Bheki Cele has now revealed investigators have not yet taken a formal statement from the alleged shooter.

CAPE TOWN - The law enforcement officer who allegedly fired the shot that killed a police officer in Cape Town has not yet made a formal statement.

That's according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who attended a memorial service for Constable Thando Sigcu on Thursday.

The officer may have been fatally wounded in a case of mistaken identity while he was executing an arrest in Cape Town's CBD last week.

The church was packed with police officers, all gathered in honour of Constable Thando Sigcu.

He was killed in the line of duty but his death may have been caused by a fellow crime fighter.

"It's been a week plus. As far as I understand it, the suspect has not been taken in, other than for bail. But what is worse for me, is that the statement has not been taken."

The slain constable's nephew, Phaphani Sigcu, fought back tears when he delivered a eulogy at the memorial service for the much-loved officer.

"It is a great loss for us as a family."

Sigcu will be laid to rest in Confimvaba in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.