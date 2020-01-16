View all in Latest
Beaufort West community protests over learner transport issues

Demonstrators blocked a section of the town's main road earlier on Thursday demanding action from Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer after scholar transport contracts were cancelled.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer. Picture: @DebbieSchafer/Twitter
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A Beaufort West community is protesting over learner transport issues.

Demonstrators blocked a section of the town's main road earlier on Thursday, demanding action from Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer after scholar transport contracts were cancelled.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said authorities were monitoring the situation.

“The Oudtshoorn Junction has also been closed due to community members who had problems with learner-transport contracts that have been cancelled. The road will be closed until further notice.”

