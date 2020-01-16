View all in Latest
5 CT people suspected to have been poisoned recovering in hospital

Six people were hospitalised on Monday after ingesting what's believed to have been a toxic substance.

Picture: stock.xchng
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Five people who may have been poisoned along Wetton Road this week are still recovering in a Cape Town hospital.

Kasshief Bassadien had just arrived home when a man collapsed outside his house.

The man was with two others who said they'd been given food nearby.

“I thought the guy was maybe drunk or he had been robbed. The guy collapsed and tried to wake him up and as he came up, he started vomiting and started shaking and then I thought something is really wrong.”

Bassadien stopped a passing police vehicle who then alerted the medics.

Confused and alarmed by what he'd witnessed, he then contacted community members for help.

“I then asked people to lend a hand and that’s when they came. I asked them not to take videos and put their phones away and jump in and assist.”

Police and health authorities are investigating.

