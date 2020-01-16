3 dead, including child, after gruesome taxi shooting in KZN

It’s understood the vehicle was riddled with bullets on the side of the road on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed, including a young boy, after a group of armed men opened fire on a taxi in Craiglea in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics say seven other passengers were wounded and have been hospitalised.

It’s understood the vehicle was riddled with bullets on the side of the road on Wednesday night.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “People were found scattered on the scene, while two bodies were found in the taxi.”

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting.