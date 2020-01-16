2019 matric maths results a concern for Higher Education minister
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that most bachelor degree programmes that required mathematics would not accept pupils who achieved lower than 40%.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has raised concern after fewer matriculants achieved more than 40% for mathematics.
A record 81.3% of matrics passed in 2019, with over 180,000 achieving bachelor passes.
However, Nzimande said that fewer pupils would be allowed to study programmes in mathematics and science compared to the previous year.
The minister on Thursday held a briefing in Pretoria on the implications of matric results on post-school education and the training sector.
"The actual number who passed with 40% or above in mathematics was lower than the number in 2018. The number in 2018 was 86,874. In 2019, the number was 77,751, which means it's a drop."
WATCH: Options for matrics with poor results
