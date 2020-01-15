View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Zondo Inquiry hears how fraud probe into Thoshan Panday, KZN top cops quashed

Former Hawks member Johannes van Loggerenberg has accused a senior State advocate of falsely claiming intercepted communications were used to shore up evidence in a major fraud and corruption case involving Panday, some of his relatives and police officers – including former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Ngobeni.

Retired Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg at the state capture inquiry. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Retired Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg at the state capture inquiry. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A former police colonel has told the state capture inquiry how a fraud and corruption investigation involving high-ranking police officers and wealthy Durban businessman Thoshan Panday was quashed.

Seasoned commercial crimes investigator, Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg, has already detailed allegations against Panday and senior police members, including the former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner.

Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni resigned in November 2018 on the eve of an inquiry into her fitness for office.

Van Loggerenberg said that she received money from Panday, who also allegedly paid for a surprise birthday party for her husband, a police brigadier, in 2010.

Former Hawks member Johannes van Loggerenberg has accused a senior State advocate of falsely claiming intercepted communications were used to shore up evidence in a major fraud and corruption case involving Panday, some of his relatives and police officers – including former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Ngobeni.

Van Loggerenberg said that he was tipped off that Panday wanted to “take out” him and his team, after which police were given permission to intercept calls.

He alleged that senior prosecutor Abby Letsholo decided not to prosecute, following representations by Panday in which he claimed use had been made of intercepted communications. But Van Loggerenberg
strongly denied this and said that Letsholo was aware of the application in relation to the death threats.

"And now to say he never knew that, it’s an absolute lie."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA