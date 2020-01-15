Zondo Inquiry hears how fraud probe into Thoshan Panday, KZN top cops quashed
Former Hawks member Johannes van Loggerenberg has accused a senior State advocate of falsely claiming intercepted communications were used to shore up evidence in a major fraud and corruption case involving Panday, some of his relatives and police officers – including former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Ngobeni.
CAPE TOWN - A former police colonel has told the state capture inquiry how a fraud and corruption investigation involving high-ranking police officers and wealthy Durban businessman Thoshan Panday was quashed.
Seasoned commercial crimes investigator, Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg, has already detailed allegations against Panday and senior police members, including the former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner.
Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni resigned in November 2018 on the eve of an inquiry into her fitness for office.
Van Loggerenberg said that she received money from Panday, who also allegedly paid for a surprise birthday party for her husband, a police brigadier, in 2010.
Van Loggerenberg said that he was tipped off that Panday wanted to “take out” him and his team, after which police were given permission to intercept calls.
He alleged that senior prosecutor Abby Letsholo decided not to prosecute, following representations by Panday in which he claimed use had been made of intercepted communications. But Van Loggerenberg
strongly denied this and said that Letsholo was aware of the application in relation to the death threats.
"And now to say he never knew that, it’s an absolute lie."
