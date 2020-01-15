Woman arrested for killing newborn baby in Dutywa
She's believed to have given birth yesterday, but the baby was found with injuries to his upper body.
CAPE TOWN – A woman has been arrested in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, for allegedly killing her newborn baby boy.
She's believed to have given birth on Tuesday and was apprehended on the same day; the baby was found with injuries to his upper body.
The infant was rushed to a clinic, but he died.
The police's Jackson Manatha said: “She was pregnant and apparently living with her sister. She was in and out during the night, only to find out in the early hours of Tuesday morning that she had given birth to this baby boy but the child had some upper body injuries.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack
-
Bathu sneakers to expand footprint, create jobs with new warehouse, stores
-
South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says
-
Thoshan Panday’s lucrative SAPS contracts in focus at state capture inquiry
-
GALLERY: No tears - 8 pictures of cuteness on the first day of school
-
Lesufi, Makhura arrive at Sebokeng school after fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.