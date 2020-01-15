View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testifies at Zondo Inquiry

The commission is hearing law enforcement-related testimony from the retired colonel.

Retired Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg at the state capture inquiry. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Retired Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg at the state capture inquiry. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg has taken the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

The commission is hearing law enforcement-related testimony from the retired colonel as it continues to dig up allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.

WATCH LIVE: Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testifies at Zondo Inquiry

