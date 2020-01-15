Thoshan Panday’s lucrative SAPS contracts in focus at state capture inquiry
Retired police colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testified about investigations into Durban businessman Thoshan Panday on allegations of corruption.
CAPE TOWN – The spotlight at the State Capture Inquiry is now focused on corruption within police ranks and alleged fraud and corruption involving wealthy Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.
Retired police colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testified about investigations into Panday, including allegations that he bribed police officers to help him score lucrative SAPS contracts in KwaZulu-Natal.
Van Loggerenberg gave details of how Panday allegedly marked up accommodation costs for SAPS members during the 2010 World Cup by as much as 400%.
The former police colonel has decades of experience in commercial crime investigations.
Van Loggerenberg alleges that Panday colluded with police officers to rake in profit from inflated prices for 2010 World Cup police accommodation and another alleged scam involving generators.
“He charged the police between R92,000 and R97,000 for one generator – and that was signed off by supply chain management, and Thoshan Panday got paid for it.”
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said: “So he would have paid about how much for a generator?"
Van Loggerenbergreplied: “R5,000 per generator.”
Zondo asked for more clarity: “But he then charged police SAPS about R92,000?”
To which Van Loggerenberg said: “That is correct, chair. For one. And the police paid him.”
