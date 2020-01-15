Suspected poison victims in Wetton had food from unknown person - witness

Six people who fell ill in Wetton under mysterious circumstances were given soup, bread and an unidentified drink.

CAPE TOWN - Six people who fell ill in Wetton under mysterious circumstances were given soup, bread and an unidentified drink.

This was according to an eyewitness.

They collapsed on Monday after consuming what paramedics described as a toxic substance.

Sulailah Murphy, who helps run a business in the area, was on a break when she saw a man having what appeared to be a seizure.

She then flagged down a passing ambulance which was transporting another person who'd fallen ill and collapsed nearby.

Another man then approached Murphy and paramedics, informing them that he'd accept food from an unknown person.

"So they assisted him and then the third guy came to tell us they had been given soup and bread but he never had the tot that was given as extras and we don't know what this tot was. Some drank it neat, others drank it diluted."

Five of the people who fell ill were in a critical condition.

The City of Cape Town was investigating the incident.

Police said that no complaint had been lodged with them regarding the incident.