Sebokeng school on fire as academic year kicks off

It’s understood part of the admin block of Khutlo Tharo Secondary has been burring since about 2 am.

Khutlo Tharo Secondary School in in Zone 3, Sebokeng. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a school in Sebokeng on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood part of the admin block of Khutlo Tharo Secondary School has been burning since about 2 am.

It’s not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said firefighters have managed to contain the fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but the fire department is there to quell the flames.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

