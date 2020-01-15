Sebokeng school on fire as academic year kicks off
It’s understood part of the admin block of Khutlo Tharo Secondary has been burring since about 2 am.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a school in Sebokeng on Wednesday morning.
It’s understood part of the admin block of Khutlo Tharo Secondary School has been burning since about 2 am.
It’s not yet known what sparked the blaze.
@Lesufi Waking up to another school BURNING.— Mochacho_SA🇿🇦 (@mochachodj) January 15, 2020
In the early hours of this morning
Khutlo Tharo Secondary SCHOOL in Zone 3 Sebokeng is the second school to be burned in less than two weeks since the beginning of 2020.
Details are not clear as to what happened.#backtoschool2020 pic.twitter.com/MFfJppUlUc
The police's Mathapelo Peters said firefighters have managed to contain the fire.
“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but the fire department is there to quell the flames.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
