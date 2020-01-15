PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 14 January 2020

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw for Tuesday, 14 January 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 09, 10, 11, 32, 43 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 05, 06, 12, 15, 17 PB: 17

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.