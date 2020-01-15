Parly committee wants govt to avert potential Massmart job cuts

Massmart, which is majority-owned by US retail giant Walmart, has this week indicated it had started consultations with unions about the closure of up to 34 of its Dion-Wired and Masscash stores which could affect 1,400 employees.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants the government to find a way to stop the pending retrenchments at retail giant Massmart.

Mandla Rayi, chairperson of the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Employment and Labour called on those departments to urgently intervene.

Massmart, which is majority-owned by US retail giant Walmart, has this week indicated it had started consultations with unions about the closure of up to 34 of its Dion-Wired and Masscash stores which could affect 1,400 employees.

Rayi said that it might not be ideal for the government to interfere in business but the severity of the pending retrenchments necessitated some form of intervention.

"We would like to have a meeting with the departments of employment and labour and DTI, with them telling us how far they've gone with regards to their intervention in this matter."

He said that it was the very same government that facilitated the American owned Massmart’s entry into the South African economy.

"Remember when Massmart, an American company, wanted to come to South Africa, government was involved in facilitating their coming into the country, so we want them to get involved over the pending retrenchments."

He said that the select committee would request a meeting with the departments of employment and labour as well as the trade and industry department to try to find solutions.