Parents plead with Lesufi to bring back manual school registrations

JOHANNESBURG - Parents whose children are yet to be placed in schools across Gauteng on Wednesday said their children were now bearing the burden of a failing system.

Thousands of pupils have started the 2020 schooling year.

However, many have been left in the lurch, with parents queuing from the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Johannesburg Central District Offices.

Frustrated and exhausted in a line that seemed to have no end, parents and guardians said they wanted the online process scrapped.

One grandmother said she feared her granddaughter had become despondent about her future after she was not admitted to a school.

“She says she is now going to commit suicide because all the kids are going to school and she is the only one who is left at home.”

Disgruntled parents are now calling for the system to be dismantled, pleading with Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to bring back manual registrations.

Parents feared they would be sent back home with no resolution.