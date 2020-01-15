Lesufi explains why some learners are not yet placed
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he expected over 99% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied on time through the online application system to be in class on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - With thousands of pupils without a school on the first day of the 2020 academic year, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said his department was administratively ready to accommodate them.
Lesufi said he expected over 99% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied on time through the online application system to be in class on Wednesday morning.
The Education Department said it was struggling to place some pupils because of late registrations, outstanding documents and other issues.
Wednesday marks the start of the 2020 academic year for pupils in the public education system, with thousands of them expected to begin their schooling careers.
In Gauteng, thousands of parents are still scrambling to find a school.
The MEC attributed this to several issues.
“You still have parents that feel where we have placed them, they don’t want that.”
He's appealed to parents to co-operate with the department as popular schools have reached their capacity.
“We don’t want to underestimate the importance of choice but there are other schools that are better than the ones our parents prefer.”
To mitigate the high influx of pupils in the province, the department has partnered with some private schools for help with accommodating pupils.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Jacob Zuma tried to help his nephew's 'friends' get govt work - Brent Simons
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 14 January 2020
-
Motsuenyane urges Nafcoc to create unity in its ranks
-
Collins Chabane was 'instructed' to remove Maseko, state capture inquiry told
-
Old Mutual reinstatement case far from over, says Peter Moyo's lawyer
-
Ramaphosa: SA needs policies that will support higher growth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.