Numsa, NUM call for Eskom board to be removed immediately
Employees belonging to the unions held their picket on Wednesday afternoon in Johannesburg to submit a memorandum to the Eskom management.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) of South Africa and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUM) have picketed outside Eskom's Megawatt Park offices to demonstrate against the unbundling and privatisation of the utility.
The state-owned entity will go through the process of unbundling on 31 March this year to turn the organisation around.
The unions said breaking Eskom into three parts will not solve its problems.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are also demanding that the board must immediately be removed because all of these people who were responsible for bringing us to the crisis where we find ourselves sitting with stage 6 load shedding.”
