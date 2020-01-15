Necsa now without a board after remaining members resign
The Energy Ministry has confirmed it received a combined resignation letter that was submitted to Minister Gwede Mantashe late on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The remaining board members at troubled South African State Nuclear Company (Necsa) have all resigned.
It said officials would now prioritise new appointments to the board.
The department's Natie Shabangu said: “The department is in the process of replenishing the board.”
Necsa is one of the world's largest producers of medical radioisotopes and promotes research and development in nuclear energy.
But it’s been mired in a financial and operational crisis, like other state-run firms including power utility Eskom.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
