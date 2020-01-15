Mbalula has robust plan to turn 'broken' Prasa around

The parastatal has been affected by widespread corruption and mismanagement.

BRAAMFONTEIN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was a broken business but he had a robust plan to turn it around.

Mbalula gave an update in Braamfontein on the work been done to bring changes to Prasa.

Commuters have complained for many years that Prasa had failed to provide an efficient passenger rail service.

Overcrowded trains, ageing infrastructure, old rolling stock, rampant crime, poor internal controls and other ills are the order of the day. https://t.co/9aBrHiqPsO — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020

In over 2 years, almost R1 billion has been lost due to either train burnings, vandalism of power stations, public disorder, train collisions or floods. These costs peaked in 2019 at R364 million. https://t.co/FT0ikCxYgz — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020

It has also suffered many years of mismanagement and deteriorating corporate governance.

Mbalula said this had to change: “It needs to be knitted together. There is no management here, you arrive, and people are not serious about their jobs. They are not sure whether they are going or coming.”

In August last year, Mbalula announced what he called a “war room” to deal with the problems facing Prasa.

He said this had helped his office to identify key issues.

“The downward spiral of Prasa was self-inflicted as a result of poor and indecisive leadership, which allowed a culture of impunity to prevail."

Prasa recorded R30 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2018/2019 financial year alone.