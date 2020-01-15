Mbalula has robust plan to turn 'broken' Prasa around
The parastatal has been affected by widespread corruption and mismanagement.
BRAAMFONTEIN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was a broken business but he had a robust plan to turn it around.
Mbalula gave an update in Braamfontein on the work been done to bring changes to Prasa.
The parastatal has been affected by widespread corruption and mismanagement.
Commuters have complained for many years that Prasa had failed to provide an efficient passenger rail service.
Overcrowded trains, ageing infrastructure, old rolling stock, rampant crime, poor internal controls and other ills are the order of the day. https://t.co/9aBrHiqPsO— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020
In over 2 years, almost R1 billion has been lost due to either train burnings, vandalism of power stations, public disorder, train collisions or floods. These costs peaked in 2019 at R364 million. https://t.co/FT0ikCxYgz— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020
It has also suffered many years of mismanagement and deteriorating corporate governance.
Mbalula said this had to change: “It needs to be knitted together. There is no management here, you arrive, and people are not serious about their jobs. They are not sure whether they are going or coming.”
In August last year, Mbalula announced what he called a “war room” to deal with the problems facing Prasa.
He said this had helped his office to identify key issues.
“The downward spiral of Prasa was self-inflicted as a result of poor and indecisive leadership, which allowed a culture of impunity to prevail."
Prasa recorded R30 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2018/2019 financial year alone.
While PRASA may be broken, we have a robust plan to turn it around.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020
Having realised this, we approached Cabinet to institute a more aggressive approach of placing the entity under Administration and we appointed Mr Mpondo as an Administrator. #FixingTransport https://t.co/FzV2OYcrAK pic.twitter.com/R6Oa2xA8lw
More in Business
-
South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says
-
Parly committee wants govt to avert potential Massmart job cuts
-
Necsa now without a board after remaining members resign
-
Peter Moyo’s lawyers not backing down despite Old Mutual winning court appeal
-
Why Eskom workers will picket at Megawatt Park today
-
Old Mutual reinstatement case far from over, says Peter Moyo's lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.