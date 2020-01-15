Malegapuru Makgoba appointed as interim Eskom board chair

This comes after Jabu Mabuza's resignation last week, in which he apologised for the power utility's inability to meet the commitment it made to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December to avoid load shedding during the holiday period.

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has been appointed as the Eskom board's interim chairperson.

Makgoba joined Eskom's board as a non-executive director in 2018 and the Public Enterprises Department believes his appointment as interim chair is consistent with government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.