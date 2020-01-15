View all in Latest
Malegapuru Makgoba appointed as interim Eskom board chair

This comes after Jabu Mabuza's resignation last week, in which he apologised for the power utility's inability to meet the commitment it made to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December to avoid load shedding during the holiday period.

Prof Malegapuru William Makgoba. Picture: healthombud.org.za
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has been appointed as the Eskom board's interim chairperson.

This comes after Jabu Mabuza's resignation last week, in which he apologised for the power utility's inability to meet the commitment it made to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December to avoid load shedding during the holiday period.

Makgoba joined Eskom's board as a non-executive director in 2018 and the Public Enterprises Department believes his appointment as interim chair is consistent with government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.

