Lesufi, Makhura arrive at Sebokeng school after fire

Firefighters were called to Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School at about 2 am when community members saw flames coming from the admin block.

SEBOKENG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has on Wednesday arrived at a Sebokeng school that caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School at about 2 am when community members saw flames coming from the admin block.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

#BurningSchool Forensic investigators continue to comb the scene at the Khutlo-tharo Secondary school in Sebokeng where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. AK pic.twitter.com/dWbi0rrwj5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020

A delegation of officials from the Gauteng government led by Premier David Makhura and Lesufi met with management at the school to establish exactly what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the building caught fire.

The smell of smoke was overpowering where the admin block had been burnt down.

One community member describes what she saw: “I woke up this morning and heard people screaming that the school has been burnt. We got out to see what was happening and when we came out, we saw the school was in flames.”

It’s still unclear what caused the fire, police and forensic authorities are combing the scene.